Two awards at Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Healthcare were recently announced. Physician of the Year was awarded to Emergency Department Physician Charles W. Stafford, MD, of Bladen Healthcare, left, honored for his compassion and medical skill. He was presented with the Golden Stethoscope Award. The Advance Practitioner of the Year was warded to Kevin Jorgenson of Bladen Healthcare, and he was presented with the Exceptional Heart Award.

