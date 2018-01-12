LCFH to offer grief workshop

ELIZABETHTOWN – Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer a 90-minute grief workshop, “Understanding Grief and Loss,” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Bladen County office located at 116. W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

There is no cost to attend; pre-registration is required. Call 910-515-6689 to register.

“It’s been said, every loss is different and every loss is the same,” Melissa Rogers, LCFH bereavement counselor, said. “Though a person’s loss is truly unique, a person’s grief process probably shares some similarities with the grief process of others. This workshop will focus on those similarities and some tried-and-true coping skills those grieving can learn to help them through the process.”

Grief support workshops will be offered the second Tuesday of each month through June. Each will focus on a specific aspect of grief and the grieving process.

“Most of us have loved and lost special people in our lives and we understand that coping with grief is a challenging process,” Rogers said. “If you and/or your friends and family are having difficulty dealing with the loss of a loved one, we are here to help.”

Throughout the year, LCFH offers compassionate care, educational and enrichment opportunities that support many types of loss in safe and familiar environments. Because of generous donors, these caring, no cost groups, camps and workshops are available to all. Your donation is always appreciated.