Health department inspects 22 locations

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department conducted a total of 21 inspections of area food establishments during the month of December.

Following are the results of those inspections — including date, establishment, location and final score. Specific violations were not included.

— Dec. 4: Food Lion Deli, Elizabethtown, 97.5

— Dec. 4: Elizabethtown Christian Academy, Elizabethtown, 99.0

— Dec. 5: Cape Fear Valley- Bladen Healthcare, Elizabethtown, 97.0

— Dec. 8: Glenda’s Just Desserts & Lunch, Elizabethtown, 97.5

— Dec. 11: Taqueria Los Compadres, Elizabethtown, 95.5

— Dec. 11: Diamond Dave’s, Bladenboro, 90.5

— Dec. 12: Elizabethtown Nutrition Site, Elizabethtown, 100.0

— Dec. 12: Giorgio’s Pizza, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— Dec. 13: Cafe Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— Dec. 14: Cindy’s Drive Thru & Catering, Elizabethtown, 93.5

— Dec. 14: Timesaver, Clarkton, 95.0

— Dec. 14: Community Christian School, Elizabethtown, 98.0

— Dec. 14: The Log Cabin, Tar Heel, 94.0

— Dec. 18: San Jose, Elizabethtown, 95.0

— Dec. 19: Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown, 99.5

— Dec. 19: No. 1 Chinese, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— Dec. 20: Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown, 94.5

— Dec. 21: Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 98.0

— Dec. 22: Midlake Residential, Clarkton, approved

— Dec. 22: Northridge Residential, Clarkton, approved

— Dec. 29: Dowless & Company, Dublin, 92.5