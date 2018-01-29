Support National Wear Red Day

Support Go Red For Women by participating in National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2.

Why Go Red? Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. That’s why this year we are asking that everyone wear red on National Wear Red Day.

​Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 killer in women, and stroke disproportionately affects black. Importantly, black women are less likely than Caucasian women to be aware that heart disease is the leading cause of death.

Diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, physical inactivity, obesity and a family history of heart disease are all greatly prevalent among black and are major risk factors for heart disease and stroke. What’s more, black women have almost two times the risk of stroke than caucasians, and more likely to die at an earlier age when compared to women of other ethnicities.

Here are a few unsettling stats:

— Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 50,000 black women annually.

— Of blackn women ages 20 and older, 49 percent have heart diseases.

— Only 1 in 5 black women believes she is personally at risk.

— Only 52 percent of black women are aware of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

— Only 36 percent of black women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk.​