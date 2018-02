Safe opioid-prescriber online training for medical professionals is being offered through SEAHEC | New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington at the following link …

https://www.seahec.net/courses-and-events/54484/online—-opioid-education-safe-opioid-prescribing-and-complimentary-therapies-for-pain-management

SEAHEC provides clinical education and support to health professionals in southeastern North Carolina.