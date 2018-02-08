Health department makes 25 inspections

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a total of 25 inspections of area food establishment during the month of January.

Following are the results of those inspections — including date of inspection, establishment, location and final score. No specific violations were provided.

— Jan. 8: 41 Grill, Dublin, 87.0

— Jan. 9: Woody’s Grill, Elizabethtown, 95.0

— Jan. 10: Tienda Y Antojitos Lupita, Elizabethtown, 92.0

— Jan. 10: Benson’s Grill, Bladenboro, 99.0

— Jan. 11: Cain’s Grill, White Oak, 96.0

— Jan. 11: Richardson’s Residential, Bladenboro, approved

— Jan. 11: Pizza Hut, Elizabethtown, 91.0

— Jan. 12: Anderson’s Grill, Tar Heel, 95.0

— Jan. 16: Tina’s Country Cupboard, Kelly, 95.0

— Jan. 16: East Arcadia cafeteria, Riegelwood, 99.5

— Jan. 17: Hardee’s, Bladenboro, 90.0

— Jan. 18: Fresh Foods meat market, Clarkton, 94.5

— Jan. 19: Fresh Foods meat market, Bladenboro, 93.0

— Jan. 22: Minuteman, Tar Heel, 94.0

— Jan. 22: Champs, Dublin, 95.0

— Jan. 23: Tar Heel Middle cafeteria, Tar Heel, 98.0

— Jan. 23: U-Stop Market, Tar Heel, 96.5

— Jan. 24: Bladenboro Middle cafeteria, Bladenboro, 100.0

— Jan. 24: Burger Shack, Clarkton, 95.0

— Jan. 25: 87 Foodmart & Grill, Tar Heel, 97.0

— Jan. 26: Minuteman, White Lake, 96.0

— Jan. 95: Subway, Clarkton, 95.0

— Jan. 29: Hwy. 242 Grill, Ammon, 96.5

— Jan. 30: Inman’s IGA meat market, Dublin, 95.5

— Jan. 31: Fresh Foods meat market, Elizabethtown, 93.0

