Granddaughter searching for lost dog for ailing grandmother

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County grandmother turned 73 years old Wednesday, and she wants nothing more for her birthday and Christmas than to see her dog.

Gail Rice King was involved in an accident on Christmas Eve at the corner of U.S. 701 and N.C. 53. Now in the hospital, she’s asking for her Dachshund, Shorty. The problem is, he’s nowhere to be found.

“I’ve visited the site numerous times, and I’ve spent all my time since Christmas Eve knocking on doors, posting on Facebook, and going back and forth to visit her in the hospital,” said Christy Thomas, King’s granddaughter. “We don’t know what happened to him, unless he wandered off when the accident happened, or unless somebody took him.”

For King, the dog is extremely important, according to Thomas.

“Since Papa died, that’s all she’s had,” the granddaughter explained. “He’s with her all the time — he’s her companion and best friend.

“She’s got all these tubes and wires coming out of her, and she keeps trying to sit up and …”

At this point, Thomas broke down.

“… and she … she … she just wants her dog,” she continued, crying. “She keeps trying to get up and saying she’s got to find her baby.”

Thomas believes finding the dog is critical to her grandmother’s condition.

“She’s in serious condition, and I don’t think she’ll make it without her dog,” Thomas plead. “Somebody’s got to know where he is.”

Thomas described Shorty as a Dachshund/Jack Russell Terrier mix, “like a wiener dog only taller” and weighing 25-30 pounds, in part because of the eggs and grits Thomas fixes him for breakfast.

“She loves that dog so much, and he’s all she has,” Thomas reiterated. “Please, please, please, if you know where he is, let me know.”

Anyone will information on Shorty’s whereabouts can call 910-303-6010.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached at 910-862-4163 or ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Screenshot_20171227-182220.jpg