Trinity UMC men hosting oyster roast

ELIZABETHTOWN — The holidays are always filling with massive amount of good food, the enjoyment of getting together with family and the fellowship of being with friends. But just because the holidays may be behind us for another year, it doesn’t mean all those things are gone as the cold of January looms.

The Trinity United Methodist Men have just the ticket.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the men will host their annual Oyster Roast at the church’s Activities Building on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown — and for a $40 ticket, visitors can enjoy plenty of roasted oysters, boiled shrimp, clam chowder and fixin’s, all expertly prepared by the guys at Trinity UMC (along with some help from their wives).

There will be two seatings for the evening — the first from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.; the second from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The annual event is one of Trinity UMC’s biggest fundraisers and is used to benefit local charitable activities like the Bladen Journal’s annual Empty Stocking Fund. In 2017, the Oyster Roast helped Trinity’s men to donate $2,500 to the Christmas effort.

Tickets can be purchased from members of the Trinity United Methodist Men, the Trinity UMC Office, Bladen Builders Supply, and Dickerson’s Pharmacy.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.