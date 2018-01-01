Lottery player wins

$200,000 reward

FAIRMONT — A Robeson County woman has become the first player to win $200,000 playing the new “Strike it Rich!” scratch-off game, according to a statement from Kathleen Jacobs, a public affairs specialist for the N.C. Education Lottery.

Dorothy Ford of Fairmont bought the winning $5 ticket at Marshall’s Friendly Stop on N.C. 41 South in Fairmont.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,003.

***

Trio of men rob

store at gunpoint

TABOR CITY — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three black men they believe robbed Norris Country Store at gunpoint last week.

Investigators say the three armed men were all wearing gray hoodies. Two female employees were inside of the store at the time of the incident.

Approximately $250 was taken from the register and the men left the store on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or 911.

***

Traffic stop leads

to drug arrest

CLINTON — A routine stop for a traffic violation led to one Sampson County woman being taken into custody on drug charges.

When deputies stopped Kimberly Krug Wilson, 50, of Clinton, for a traffic violation, the K9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of .1 grams of heroin. While being booked into the Sampson County Detention Center, an additional 1.2 grams of heroin was found concealed on Wilson’s body.

Deputies charged Wilson with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance at a prison or jail premises.

Wilson was placed under a $150,000 bond.

***

County’s first black

superintendent dies

FAYETTEVILLE — John Griffin, the first black superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, died on Thursday morning at the age of 82 after a battle with gallbladder cancer.

Griffin held the positions of teacher, principal and superintendent during his career.

He retired in 1997 after more than 39 years as a teacher and administrator in public schools.

— From staff and wire reports.