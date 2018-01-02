Winter storm possible this week

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington is forecasting a winter storm for the Cape Fear Region of southeast North Carolina for the middle of the week.

There is an increasing confidence in a winter storm producing accumulating snow and sleet across the eastern Carolinas, expected to develop late Wednesday morning, and persist through Wednesday night. Accumulating snow of 1 to 3 inches is possible on all surfaces, some sleet is possible as well.

This will likely create hazardous travel Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. There remains considerable uncertainty into snow amounts as some mixing is likely, and the track of the low pressure could waver.

The Bladen County region is already under a wind chill advisory throughout Tuesday, and some area school districts were operating under a two-hour delay because of the extreme cold.