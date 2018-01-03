Elizabethtown Fire Department promotes a pair to captain

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Fire Department recognized the hard work of two individuals Tuesday evening..

During the regular town council meeting, Chad Sholar and Hollis Freeman were promoted to the rank of captain before the Elizabethtown Town Council. Both men moved up from within the ranks of the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

“As you know, we have very high standards in our fire department,” Elizabethtown Fire Chief Nick West informed the board. “These men have shown a high standard of leadership throughout our six weeks of training. We’re very proud of them.”

Freeman and Sholar were sworn in, taking an oath, among other things, to uphold the U.S. Constitution, protect the individuals in the Elizabethtown Fire District and fellow firefighters, and uphold the standards of the town of Elizabethtown.

For the pinning ceremony, both men received double-bugle lapel pins, the sign of fire department captains. Families of each newly-promoted captain were present for the ceremony and assisted with the pinnings and swearing in. In addition, Department 55 shields and framed certificates were presented by West and Elizabethtown Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Norris.

“We commend you on the hard work it’s taken to get this far,” Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell said to the new appointees. “We’re grateful for your service and proud of what you do for the fire department and for the Town of Elizabethtown.”

The positions in the fire department are new ones made possible by grants.

West said three people in the fire department were eligible for the six-week training required for captain positions.

