Weather forces closing, delay

ELIZABETHTOWN — The winter storm bearing down on the Cape Fear region has created a closing and delay for Thursday.

Bladen County Schools will be closed for all classes and extra-curricular events on Thhursday, including all athletic events scheduled for that evening.

Bladen County Government Offices will observe a two-hour delay on Thursday due to impending weather. If necessary, further information will be shared through a Code Red call or text message. Officials will be reassessing the weather and road conditions on Thursday morning.

