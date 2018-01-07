Bladen’s first baby born Jan. 1

ELIZABETHTOWN — Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Healthcare welcomed the first baby of the year on Monday. Jan. 1.

Trashawna Melvin and Donald Mitchell II welcomed Aisha Royalty Mitchell at 7:55 p.m. The newborn came in weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

“Her name means life, and we are thrilled,” Mitchell said.

Aisha’s siblings — Donald III, Takye and Tyese — are excited with the new addition to their family, while the mother and father are thankful for the nurses and staff at Cape Fear Valley- Bladen Healthcare. Aisha was delivered by Dr. Paul Sparzak.

Trashawna and Donald were able to take part in the Expectant Mothers Program, which started January 2017. This includes a diaper bag full of the essentials, a steak dinner or sibling party before the new family heads home and a new car seat.

Courtesy photo Newborn Aisha Royalty Mitchell is surrounded by her parents Trashawna Melvin and Donald Mitchell II, siblings and nurses after her Jan. 1 birth. http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Baby1.jpg Courtesy photo Newborn Aisha Royalty Mitchell is surrounded by her parents Trashawna Melvin and Donald Mitchell II, siblings and nurses after her Jan. 1 birth.