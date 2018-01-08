Fire burns twice,

destroys eatery

PEMBROKE — Flames destroyed a Hardee’s restaurant here on Friday shortly after an earlier fire at the fast-food establishment was believed to have been contained.

No one was injured in either fire.

“You can’t guarantee you get it on the first time. There are sometimes you have to come back,” said Robert Locklear, Pembroke Fire Department deputy chief.

Firefighters were called back to the Hardee’s restaurant at 317 W. Third St. about 4:30 p.m., he said, and was declared a total loss.

***

Blood supply

is getting low

CLINTON — January and the winter months are a critical time of year at the Sampson Regional Medical Center’s blood bank — more blood is needed and the number of donations drops due to sickness and cold weather.

According to Debbie Gautier, RN, blood donor coordinator, the local blood bank currently has a minimal supply of all blood types available, however, the coordinator added, the blood bank could always use all types of blood.

The Blood Donation Center is open Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome during these hours and then by appointment Thursday-Friday. Call 592-2689, Ext. 2253 or 3144.

***

City Hall is

demolished

WHITEVILLE — Four Seasons Demolition started work Wednesday on demolishing and clearing the Horace Whitley Municipal Building in Whiteville.

Built in 1938 as a U.S. Post Office, city officials gave up fighting a pervasive mold problem last year and voted in February to pursue demolition of the building.

Construction of the new municipal building is expected to begin within a few months.

***

City issues a

boil water advisory

FAYETTEVILLE — Water customers of Public Works Commission in a large portion of Fayetteville were urged to boil water for consumption and cooking over the weekend because of water main breaks during the recent cold snap.

The boil water advisory was expected to remain in effect until at least Monday.

All but the most westerly section and the eastern part of the system were included.

Two 12-inch water mains between Murchison and Shaw Mill roads were isolated as having the problem.

— From staff and wire reports.