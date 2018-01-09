Bladen County Law Enforcement Officer’s Association hosting a concealed carry permit class

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association will host a concealed carry permit class at their range during the month of February. The class will be taught by Lead Instructor Larry Guyton, who will be assisted by severalcriminal justice certified firearms instructors with years of experience and knowledge.

“If you want good, quality instruction in a safely controlled and monitored setting, then this is the class for you,” Guyton said. “All instructors and Association members donate their time.”

The date of class will be Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bladen County Law Enforcement Firing Range, located behind the old White Lake Department of Corrections Facility at 5853 U.S. 701 North, White Lake.

The cost will be $80 and includes all course materials, a certificate of completion and a noon meal. Safety equipment will be provided. All you need to bring is the weapon you wish to qualify with and your ammunition. A minimum of 30 rounds of ammunition is required. Also bring a billed hat or cap to wear while qualifying. Payment will be due the day of the class.

Proceeds from these classes are used to buy Christmas presents for needy children through the “Operation Santa” program sponsored and run by the Association. The program provided Christmas to 25 children this past year.

For information or to register for the class, contact Larry Guyton at 910-876-2378 or email him at larry_guyton@yahoo.com.