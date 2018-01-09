Delta Kappa Gamma met in November

TAR HEEL — The Gamma Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2017, at the Love Grove Baptist Church in Tar Heel.

President Missy Wells welcomed all members present and Cheryl Walters gave the invocation. Peggy Hester introduced Marie Jackson from Dubin First Baptist Church who presented a program on Operation Christmas Child. She also shared information through a slide program on a recent trip to Moldova.

Denise White provided members with a treasurer’s report and passed out membership cards.

Cheryl West was the recipient of the $100 scholarship raffle, Pam Tatum won the $50.00 classroom grant, and Bonnell Walker won the half-and-half drawing. Door prizes were won by Mary Hill, Staephanie Hester, Glenda Ward, Peggy Hester, Cheryl Walters, Terry Smith, and Bonnell Walker.

President Wells thanked the hostesses — Jeanne Kirby, Megan Kirby, Babara Wilkins, and Haley Chesire. The meeting was then adjourned by President Wells.