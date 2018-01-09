Bladen County closings set for MLK Day

The Following Bladen County businesses, schools, and organiztios have announced closings for observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 15

— Bladen County Administrative offices will be closed Monday and normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16

— Bladen County Schools will be closed, with classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 16

— Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy will be closed Monday, with classes will resuming Tuesday, Jan. 16

— Emereau:Bladen will be closed Monday, wih classes set to resume Tuesday, Jan. 16

— U.S Post Offices will be closed on Monday; only Priority Mail Express will be delivered Monday, Jan. 15

— Town of Elizabethtown municipal offices will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday

— All federal, state, and municipal government offices not already mentioned will be closed Monday, Jan. 15

— All federal, state, and local courts will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of MLK Day.