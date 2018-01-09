Demery joins Bladen Journal as intern

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal staff recently welcomed Spencer Demery to the newsroom as a college intern for the spring semester.

Demery, a 2013 graduate of East Bladen High School, is a student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he is working toward a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a minor in music. He expects to graduate in December 2013.

“We are thrilled to have Spencer join us as he works toward his degree,” said W. Curt Vincent, general manager and editor of the Bladen Journal. “He will be an asset for us and hopefully we can help get him the experience he wants.”

Demery is no stranger to writing. While in college, he has been a contributor to the newsletter of his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma. His most recent article — which appeared on the national website for the organization — featured a UNCP student with muscular dystrophy whom Phi Beta Sigma had welcomed into its ranks.

“I really enjoyed writing that,” Demery commented. “People had always told him he couldn’t do this or that, but he overcame a lot.”

A native of Stone Mountain, Ga., Demery moved to Bladen County his junior year of high school. He stated he likes the pace of Elizabethtown over that of the Atlanta suburb in which he grew up and plans to settle in Bladen County after graduation.

“People complain about there not being anything to do, but then they leave and take their ideas and money with them,” Demery remarked. “I don’t just want to live here, but to help build the community.”

His enthusiasm for the area translates into being excited about something some journalists dread — meetings.

“I cannot wait to attend town hall meetings,” he said with a wide grin. “I really want to get involved.”

Demery will be working on general news stories. Anyone with a story idea may reach him by calling 910-862-4163 during regular business hours.

Demery http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0002.jpg Demery