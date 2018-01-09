Bladen County Schools modifies calendar to make up for snow days

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County students have run out of days for missing school.

Last week’s inclement weather, following closely on the heels of Christmas break, resulted in school cancellation on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5.

The two days will be made up on a teacher workday and with time built into the calendar, according to Bladen County Schools Superintendent Robert Taylor at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Jan. 25, originally scheduled as a teacher workday, will become a student day to make up for Thursday, Jan. 4. The remaining day — Jan. 5 — will be compensated by time built into the calendar.

Teachers will make up the workday on Saturday, Jan. 27, or by doing make up time. Taylor stressed the latter must be utilized on days students are not in school. As an alternative to the two options, staff may choose to use alloted leave.

The two days mean no more free days for Bladen County students.

“If we miss any time in the future, we’ll have to add days or add time to the day, whichever we opt to do,” Taylor informed the board.

The board unanimously approved the modified calendar as presented.

