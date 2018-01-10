Dublin Peanut Festival could be revived

DUBLIN — The Dublin Peanut Festival may be getting a resurrection.

Tuesday night, an interest meeting was held to ascertain whether it would be possible to continue with the Dublin Peanut Festival, an event held for the last 25 years in the town of Dublin.

“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said Dublin Mayor Horace Wyatt.

Wyatt said between 25 and 30 people turned out for the meeting, during which outgoing Peanut Festival Committee members informed those in attendance of the responsibilities of the officers of the committee, as well as what kind of commitment it would take as a general committee member to run the annual festival.

The gathering was for informational purposes only, so no action was taken, except to schedule a follow-up meeting.

“The people there didn’t really know the abilities of everyone else present, so they weren’t ready to make decisions (about officers),” Wyatt explained. “We wanted to give them some time to digest the information and hopefully have a chance to talk and get to know each other so they’ll get information on who would make (officers).”

A second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Dublin Community Building at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in seeing the Dublin Peanut Festival continue, regardless of where they live, is encouraged to attend.

The Peanut Festival, held annually in the fall, was overshadowed in 2017 with a cloud of sadness following the announcement by committee members that the 25th festival would be the last. Donnie and Bobbie Todd spearheaded the effort since its inception more than two decades ago, and their announcement last year of their resignation sparked talk the festival would end.

In the end, all but one committee member voted to end the festival, but guests still expressed a desire to see it continue.

“We’ve been to every festival since the beginning, and we definitely wanted to be here for the final one,” said Cynthia Lee-Grimes, former teacher at Dublin Elementary, at last year’s event. “This festival has always brought the community together, and it’s really helped the Dublin school.”

At least one Dublin leader agrees.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to continue,” Wyatt said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ll know after the 25th.”

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.