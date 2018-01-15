New bridge is

on the way

CHADBOURN – Contract crews will close N.C. 410 over Beaverdam Swamp on Monday, Jan. 22, to begin replacing the 70-year-old bridge, which is about four miles south of Chadbourn.

The closure will require a detour that includes Rough and Ready Road and U.S. 701. The new bridge is expected to open by June 2018.

The N.C. 410 bridge is one of six similarly aged bridges in Columbus County that will be replaced.

***

Robber sought by

Lumberton police

LUMBERTON — Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed the GameStop store on Fayetteville Road about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man reportedly entered the store with his face covered and with a gun and demanded money — leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

***

Youth leader charged

with sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE — Another local pastor is being accused of indecent liberties with a minor.

Nashimen D. McKinnon, 30, has been charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor after reportedly touching a young girl inappropriately during a sleepover at a local church. McKinnon was serving as Antioch Bible Fellowship Ministries’ youth leader.

McKinnon’s bail was set at $45,000.

***

Felon is arrested

in Columbus Co.

WHITEVILLE — Jesse James Arp, the suspect in a serious assault of his brother-in-law on New Year’s Eve in the Buckhead community, has been arrested in Columbus County.

Arp, 30, is a convicted felon and, in addition to the most recent charges against him of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Arp has other outstanding warrants for his arrest for probation violation and failure to appear in court.

He suspect was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday and is now being held under $75,000 bond.

— From staff and wire reports.