City officer recovering from accidental gunshot

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton police officer is recovering at Southeastern Regional Medical Center after suffering an accidental gunshot wound on Friday, The Robesonian has learned.

Lumberton police have not commented on the shooting after a short statement on Friday, but multiple sources have told The Robesonian the officer’s name is James Walters, who is a veteran with the department.

Walters was injured at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday while with another officer, whose name has not been released. Sources have said it was the other officer’s weapon that discharged. The area was cordoned off in order to get an ambulance there more quickly and get Walters to the hospital.

His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

There was a lot of chatter on social media on Friday concerning the shooting, with multiple police officers asking for prayers for their injured “brother in blue.”

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation. That is standard procedure anytime there is a shooting involving a police officer.