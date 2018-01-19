‘A Night at the Oscars’ gala set for February

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will get its own red carpet next month.

Set for the later part of February, “A Night at the Oscars” is the theme for this year’s Bladen County Hospital Foundation annual gala. The black-tie-optional event will feature entertainment, dancing, a catered dinner, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by 10 Spot. Hailing from Virginia Beach, Va., the six members comprise a party band whose primary goal is to create fun and memorable moments at every event. Its lineup includes male and female vocalists, two guitars, a keyboard, bass, and drums. –

Since 2002, the group has played its constantly-expanding repertoire that incorporates the newest hits along with the industry’s most beloved and respected tunes. Its playlist includes Motown, soul, funk, and beach songs like “Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch” by the Four Tops, “Under the Boardwalk” by The Drifters, The Temptation’s “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, along with 2000s rock, pop, and hip-hop hits like “In Da Club” by 50 Cent, “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid, and Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.” Modern songs include Meghan Traynor’s “All About that Bass,” “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift, and “Happy” by Pherrell. Their extensive playlist also includes 80s songs, country music, and classic rock.

10 Spot is led by industry veterans Gray Finnegan and Jon Burford. Finnegan has experience in a variety of bands ranging from jazz combos to 80’s rock bands, while Burford brings to the band a James Brown-type vocal energy and a Duane Allman-meets-Prince guitar versatility.

“Jon is a polished showman—when he steps into the crowd and launches into a guitar solo, he helps kick the party to a whole new level,” according to the band’s website.

A true family band, 10 Spot’s lineup also features a second generation of talent, as Burford is joined by his daughter Jacqueline on vocals and his son Phil on drums. Combining their talents with keyboardist and founding member Glenn Carver and long-time bassist John Stratford gives 10 Spot a unique chemistry on-stage.

“A Night at the Oscars” will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. By GPS, the Vineyard is located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown.

Tickets are $50 each, and seating is limited. Additional information can be obtained by calling 910-862-1206.

Bladen County Hospital Foundation was founded in 1994 as a non-profit organization to serve the hospital and citizens of Bladen County. Its purpose is to raise charitable contributions to enhance the quality of healthcare in the community.

