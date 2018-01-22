County to offer

free GenX test

ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Health Department will begin testing private wells this week in the northeastern corner of the county for GenX and several other “emerging contaminants” released by the Chemours chemical plant.

Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Health Department, and county Commissioner Lance Herndon collaborated on the decision to contract with a testing company for voluntary sampling of as many as 48 shallow wells within three miles of Chemours.

The state Division of Environmental Quality found wells in Bladen and Cumberland with levels of GenX higher than the state recommended limit of 140 parts per trillion. No wells were tested in Robeson County.

***

Revaluation ongoing

in Sampson County

CLINTON — A group of appraisers are currently scouring Sampson County and examining properties as part of the 2019 revaluation, during which property values are updated for tax purposes. That first phase of field work is now more than halfway complete, with a target to have it done by this summer.

Fred Pearson of Pearson Appraisal Service and Robert Ezzell, project manager for Pearson and the supervisor for Sampson’s 2019 appraisal, said they are now more than halfway complete.

***

100-plus march

for equality

FAYETTEVILLE — Women marched in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday in support of equality and against sexual assault and harassment on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Fayetteville rally also marked the 45th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

More than 100 people attended the rally.

***

Man charged with

selling cocaine

WHITEVILLE — A Clarkton man who was injured in a December shooting is now facing additional charges after he allegedly conspired with three other people – including his mother — to sell cocaine to raise bond money.

Deron Dewitt Blanks has been charged with 17 counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine. Blanks was in jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city.

Bond was set at $425,000 for the original charges. An additional bond of $210,000 was added to the original amount.

— From staff and wire reports.