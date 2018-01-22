Bernard James Fergus

HARRELLS — Bernard (Barney) James Fergus, of Harrells and originally Virginia, died Jan. 21, 2018, at the age of 73.

Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Howard E. Fergus and Margaret M. Dougherty, and one grandchild.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Shirley Helen Fergus, of the home; a brother, Howard Fergus (Kim), of Virginia; a step-daughter, Emily Castleberry (Robby), of North Carolina; two grandsons Cody J.W. Darlington and Dustyn E. A. Darlington, both of Florida; a great-grandson, Carter Jace Bennett Darlington, of Florida; two nephews Bradley Fergus (Nina) and Colin Fergus (Kate), both of Maryland; two great-nieces Paige and Brooke Fergus of Maryland; his best friend, Phil Pontak, of Ammon, N.C.; and his faithful, constant companion dog, Susie Q.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, to Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home for assistance with funeral services, or to A Shelter Friend, PO Box 2983, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.