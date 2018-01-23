Sheriff’s office asks for help locating missing woman

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s help in locating Greta Erin Graham, 46, of 688 Kennedy Store Road, Riegelwood.

Ms. Graham was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday in the East Arcadia community of Bladen County by family members. At that time, Graham told her family she was going to the bank. Graham does not have a cell phone.

Graham is driving a black, 2007 BMW 350i, with North Carolina license tag No. BCX-8849. She could possibly be staying in the Wilmington area. Graham is 5-4 tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has shoulder length black hair.

The family is concerned about her mental well-being based on her behavior in the past couple of weeks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Graham you are urged to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or your local law enforcement agency. Graham has been entered in the National Crime Information Center data base as missing.