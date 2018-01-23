State to hold GenX information session at BCC

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will be the site of the fourth community forum on GenX, to be held on Thursday, Feb 1.

The state department of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services announced it will host a fourth information session to provide updates and answer questions about GenX, the compound produced by the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant. Topics to be covered include surface water, drinking water well sampling results, alternative water options, and preliminary air sampling.

The session will be held at the Bladen Community College Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. The college is located at 7418 N.C. 41 West in Dublin.

Additional information about the state’s investigation can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation.