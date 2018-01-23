Posted on by

State to hold GenX information session at BCC


DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will be the site of the fourth community forum on GenX, to be held on Thursday, Feb 1.

The state department of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services announced it will host a fourth information session to provide updates and answer questions about GenX, the compound produced by the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant. Topics to be covered include surface water, drinking water well sampling results, alternative water options, and preliminary air sampling.

The session will be held at the Bladen Community College Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. The college is located at 7418 N.C. 41 West in Dublin.

Additional information about the state’s investigation can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:57 pm |    

Team Butler/Smith take coon crown

Team Butler/Smith take coon crown
7:29 am |    

Sheriff’s office asks for help locating missing woman

Sheriff’s office asks for help locating missing woman
8:08 am |    

Bladen Journal set to open ‘Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive’

Bladen Journal set to open ‘Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive’
comments powered by Disqus