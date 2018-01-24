Cape Fear Valley, Beasley Media will stop the music to fight opioid abuse

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health and Beasley Media Group are stopping the music to fight the growing opioid problem in the region.

North Carolina currently has four cities, including Fayetteville, identified as national hotspots for prescription opioid abuse. Fayetteville is ranked 18th highest on the list, according to a recent study.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Cape Fear Valley and Beasley will broadcast Fayetteville Fights Back, a candid discussion about opioid abuse, on all Beasley radio stations in the Fayetteville listening area. The live talk show will air from 5 to 6 p.m.

It’s an unprecedented move for Beasley. The program will be heard without commercials simultaneously on WKML 95.7, FOXY 99.1, BOB 96.5, 107.7 JAMZ and Sunny 94.3. The stations serve 14 counties and more than 900,000 listeners.

The program’s goal is to raise awareness and educate listeners about the growing opioid epidemic through the eyes of those fighting the problem. A panel of physicians, EMS personnel, civilian and military counselors, local law enforcement, legal professionals, and city and county officials will participate.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein will also attend and Gov. Roy Cooper will start the conversation via telephone.

The program will be simulcast on Cape Fear Valley and Beasley radio station Facebook pages, starting at 4:30 p.m. Listeners can join the conversation by submitting questions anytime prior to the simulcast.

Questions can also be submitted at www.capefearvalley.com by clicking the Fayetteville Fights Back link.