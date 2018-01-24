COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Jan. 30

— A planning metting for the 40th annual White Lake Water Festival will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the White Lake Town Hall. Anyone interested is invited.

Feb. 1

— The Bladen County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library’s main branch in Elizabethtown. The meeting is for all those interested in becoming a member and to accept nominations for officers. Anyone with questions should call Lewis Smith at 910-862-7209.

Feb. 10

— The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association will host a concealed carry permit class at the Bladen County Law Enforcement Firing Range, located behind the old White Lake Department of Corrections Facility at 5853 U.S. 701 North in White Lake from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be $80 and includes all course materials, a certificate of completion and a noon meal. Safety equipment will be provided. All you need to bring is the weapon you wish to qualify with and your ammunition. A minimum of 30 rounds of ammunition is required. Also bring a billed hat or cap to wear while qualifying. Payment will be due the day of the class. For information or to register for the class, contact Larry Guyton at 910-876-2378 or email him at larry_guyton@yahoo.com.

Feb. 13

— Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer a 90-minute grief workshop, “Understanding Grief and Loss,” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Bladen County office located at 116. W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. There is no cost to attend; pre-registration is required. Call 910-515-6689 to register.

Out of county

• LUMBERTON: The ninth annual ape Fear Regional Cattle Conference will be held at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. The conference starts at 4:30 p.m. and costs $5 — pay at the door. Dr. Wes Watson will discuss fly control in the beef herd and Dr. Harrison Dudley will discuss herd health calendars and calf care. The program includes a meal and vendors. To register, call the Bladen Extension office at 862-4591 or email becky_spearman@ncsu.edu by Jan. 19.

Ongoing

• Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of DAV meets the third Tuesday of every month at the VFW at 7 p.m. Membership is open to veterans who have been disabled during service. For further information, visit www.dav.org or contact David Brown at 910-740-6312.

• The Bladen County Democratic Women will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

• The Bladen County Health & Human Services Advisory Committee meets the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room at the Health Department.

• The Elizabethtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

• The Bladenboro Rotary Club meets every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Bladenboro Community Building.

• Families First, Inc. is now located at 103 East Broad Street, Elizabethtown. They will be holding Parenting Classes each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

• The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy’s Board of Trustees meet every second Saturday at noon at The Paul R. Brown Building on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown. All meetings are open to the public.

• The disabled veterans of Bladen County will meet the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the VFW building in Elizabethtown. For more information contact David Brown at 910-740-6312.

• Now is a great time to plan your wedding or renew your vows at Harmony Hall Plantation Village. You may decide the amount you wish to give as a donation in lieu of a rental fee. For more information on how to book your wedding at Harmony Hall Plantation Village, call Henry Larock at 910-866-4113.

• The American Legion Post No. 404 of Elizabethtown are asking everyone that have worn or aged U.S. flags to please bring them to the Elizabethtown Municipal Building. A used mailbox is located near the front entrance of the municipal building. The American Legion will properly dispose of them on Flag Day which is June 14.

• Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise, take steps to protect your family from drug use. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. 800-431-1754 or DrugAbuseSolution.com

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise is offering limited amounts of free meals and haircuts on a monthly basis. For more information or participating locations go to Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown or Barbers Inn (Shaw Wood, manager) located at 410 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabethtown.

• The Baltimore Center Head Start is accepting applications for children who will be 3 to 4 years of age by Aug. 31. Applications for children with special needs are also being accepted. Children will be transported to and from home by bus. Applicants need to bring with them: a birth certificate, shot record, Social Security numbers of all family members in the household, directions to home, mailing and physical address, verification of income, WIC verification and health insurance information. For more information contact the Baltimore Head Start Center, 2100 S. Elwell Ferry Road, Council, or call 910-669-2536.

• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8062, meets on the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the VFW building located at 109 Hill Street, Elizabethtown. All veterans who served in a foreign war are welcomed for membership.

• The Bladen County Military Museum meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Bladenboro Historical Society Building located at 818 S. Main Street, Bladenboro. All veterans are welcomed for membership.

• The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market welcomes craft vendors to sell their crafts every Saturday. For more information contact Sarah Baysden at 910-862-2066.

• Every Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Harmony Hall Plantation in White Oak, will be various activities and events on the grounds, as well as tours of the 1760s plantation home of Col. James Richardson and the outbuildings. All activities, tours and demonstrations are free — a donation is always welcome. For information, call Henry Larock at 910-866-4113.

• Woodmen of the World Lodge No. 262 meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

• Low-income families who want to get their pets spayed or neutered at A Shelter Friend’s monthly low-income clinic can call 645-2297 for information and sign-up. Volunteers who wish to help with this worthwhile program are also encouraged to call.

• The Bladen County Health Department WIC office is now open during lunch hours (noon to 1 p.m.). Regular WIC department hours are as follows: Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for ALL SERVICES; Friday 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for certification and re-certification; Pickups are available daily from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information contact 910-872-6218 or 910-872-6219.

• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Bladen County Hospital hospital cafeteria in Elizabethtown. Anonymity will be respected. For more information, contact Jim Lane at 910-433-2276.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Child Development Center is enrolling children ages 2-4 in the half-day program. The program uses the A Beka curriculum. For more information or to enroll call 862-2277 or 876-0419.

• The Bladen County Youth Focus Project will meet every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Paul R. Brown Building on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Elizabethtown. All interested persons are welcome to attend.

— Bladenboro Visual Arts Council presents a lifetime collection of art by artist Sam Pait and other artists in the Art Gallery. Some of the art will be for sale. The Bladenboro Visual Arts Gallery is open on Saturday and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. and by appointment during the week from 10 a.m. until noon. The art gallery is located in the Bladenboro Historical Building at 818 South Main St.

•The Bladen County Amateur Radio Society meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown Room G7 at 7 p.m. The public with or without an amateur radio license are welcome to attend.

— The Elizabethtown-White Area Lake Chamber of Commerce meets every second Tuesday at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown at noon.

• The Garland Lodge 1511 of the Woodmen of the World Insurance Society meets the first Friday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Ammon community building. Members and guests are welcome.

• A military monument has been constructed by the Bladen County Military Museum on a brick patio at 818 S. Main St., Bladenboro. Bricks may still be purchased and are $100 each. The bricks honor all branches of service beginning with the Revolutionary War. For more information, call 863-4707.

• Bladen County Habitat for Humanity meets at 9 am. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.

•The Woodmen of The World Lodge 208 meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodmen of the World Lodge on Whiteville Hwy. Meal will be served.

• The Kelly Historical Society meets on a quarterly basis on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Kelly Museum. For more information, call 910-763-6966.

• The Bladen County Chapter of the NAACP will meet the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Focus Building on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

• The Elizabethtown Kiwanis meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown.

• Cape Fear Masonic Lodge No. 300 Prince Hall Free & Accepted meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays following the the first and third Sunday of each month at 702 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• There is a free taxidermy class located at 601 Main Street in Tar Heel for students, the handicapped, and anyone disabled. Please contact David Monroe at 910-585-1739.