Findt to retire from position as BCC president

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College President William Findt will be stepping down this year.

On Friday, Findt announced to the Bladen Community College Board of Trustees his intent to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Upon reflecting on the catalyst for the transition, Findt shared the following story:

“About 12 years ago, when I was at Mitchell Community College, I was on a plane in New York getting ready to come back home. This was at the same time Tom Brokaw retired from his news anchor position with NBC. Lo and behold, who should come sit down right beside me at the airport, but Tom Brokaw … when I got up to get on the plane, I turned to him and told him I really missed seeing him on the news. He said, ‘I tell you, there’s a time when you just need to move on and let somebody else take over.’ That’s what this is for me. It’s just time to move on and let someone else come forward and continue moving the college into the future.”

That future is looking bright, according to Findt. The passing of the NC Connect Bond in 2016 means a new STEM building is on the horizon for BCC. In addition, a Golden Leaf grant will be enabling the construction of a Continuing Education building that will expand that program.

“It’s always hard to walk away from something you enjoy doing,” the president commented, “but the college is in a good place right now. We’ve gotten good state audits, and we have a great staff in place that are student-oriented — I hope I promoted that just a little.”

In addition to encouraging a student-oriented mindset during his tenure, Findt also said leaving behind a school whose training falls in line with community needs and industries is one of the things of which he is most proud.

In his retirement, he is looking forward to “not having any deadlines,” as well as family time.

“For 45 years, I’ve thought about college almost constantly,” he commented. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my wife.”

The responsibility for finding a new president will now rest with two entities. The Bladen Community College Board of Trustees will gather applications and recommend a candidate to the North Carolina Community College Board. The Board of Trustees is comprised of Dennis Troy (Chairman), Frank Gemma, Mary Andrews, Albert Beatty, Pam Benton, Bruce Dickerson, Larry Hammond, Ricky Leinwand, James McVicker, Hayes Petteway, Charlotte Smith, and Ashley Trivette.

Final approval rests with the Community College Board.

