Todd joins Bladen Journal staff

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time in more than a decade, the Bladen Journal office will employ a member of the Todd family of Dublin.

Danielle Todd, who is the youngest daughter of Bobbi and Donnie Todd, recently began her position as customer service representative for the newspaper. Her mother was a long-time advertising sales representative for the Bladen Journal.

“We’re excited to have Danielle join us,” said W. Curt Vincent, general manager and editor of the Bladen Journal. “We’ve tried for a few years to bring her aboard, but circumstances always seemed to work against the effort.

“But I think Danielle will be a tremendous asset to the office, and it’s good she has a sounding board in her mother to rely on as things come up,” he added.

Danielle is a 2005 graduate of West Bladen High and remains a resident of Dublin.

She comes to the Bladen Journal after nearly three years working for the town of Dublin and the town hall office.

“I look forward to learning as much as I can about the newspaper and meeting new people,” Danielle said.

Vincent said Danielle will become the face of the newspaper for those who stop in at the office or call.

“She will be the first one people see or hear when they have business with the Bladen Journal,” he added, “and I’m confident Danielle will do well.”

Todd will be handling subscription, classified advertising and any other customer service needs that may arise. She can be reached during regular business hours at 910-862-4163.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Danielle.jpg