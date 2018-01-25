Habitat partners with Patricia’s Flower Shop to sell Valentine’s Day bouquets

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity on Thursday launched an opportunity to show love for fellow funny valentines and the community.

Through a partnership with Patricia’s Flower Shop of Raeford, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is selling long stem red rose bouquets now through Feb. 9, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Habitat’s affordable housing program.

Orders can be made online at www.fayettevillenchabitat.org or by calling 910-483-0952 by close of business Friday, Feb. 9.

One of two pickup locations must be selected during the order process: the Habitat affiliate office, located at 310 Green Street in downtown Fayetteville or the Habitat ReStore, located at 3833 Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville.

All bouquets will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Additional information may be obtained by calling 910-483-0952.