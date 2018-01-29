Couple arrested

with marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE — A couple from Washington state has been arrested and charged with flying into Fayetteville Regional Airport carrying 14.4 pounds of marijuana on Thursday.

Fayetteville police arrested DSteven ray Vanzandt, 33, and Jessica Erin Deshiro, 31, and charged each of them with two counts of trafficking marijuana and one count of conspiracy.

Bail for each of them was set at $100,000.

***

Two suspects

are arrested

LUMBERTON — Police have tracked down and arrested two of the suspected bank robbers who they say robbed a PNC Bank branch in downtown Lumberton on Tuesday, Jan. 23. But two suspects remained on the loose as of Friday.

Arrested were Rashad Donovan Young, 27, of Lumberton, and Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, of Whiteville. Each has been charged with five counts of assault on law enforcement officials with a firearm, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy.

Bail for each was set at $1 million.

***

Missing boy’s body

found in pond

LAURINBURG — The body of a 4-year-old Scotland County, missing since last Wednesday, boy were found Saturday in a pond near his Laurinburg home.

According to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the county medical examiner is expected to confirm the identity of the boy and cause of death, but it appears to be an accident.

Raul Gonzalez Johnson reportedly walked away from his home Wednesday and the FBI took over the investigation of his disappearance on Friday.

The investigation is continuing.

***

Cape Fearless Extreme

set for Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD — Envalish Recreation and Outplay Adventures plans to provide a place for children and adults to play on swings, zip lines and climbing apparatus while enjoying a natural, wooded setting near Riegelwood.

The goal is to build the region’s newest aerial adventure park, Cape Fearless Extreme.

According to the companies, permits from the county had all been signed. Building materials are being delivered daily, and eight building crew members have been pruning and cleaning up along the course since last week.

Envalish Recreation chose the site because of Riegelwood’s proximity to busy beach routes.

— From staff and wire reports.