Proposed Dublin roundabout open house is Feb. 13

DUBLIN – Converting a highway intersection into a roundabout outside of Dublin would improve safety and decrease traffic delays, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT proposes building a roundabout where N.C. 410 and N.C. 41 cross with an all-way stop.

Roundabouts help provide safer driving conditions: as motorists enter them, they slow down, reducing the risk of a collision. The design improves traffic flow by eliminating the stop-and-go nature of an all-way stop.

Project information and materials as they become available may viewed on the NCDOT website.

Interested residents may learn more at a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Bladen Community College at 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and collect comments about the proposed project. Comments may also be submitted until Feb. 27.

For additional information or to submit comments about the proposal, contact Sean Matuszewski, NCDOT Project Engineer, at 910-364-0603; spmatuszewski@ncdot.gov; or NCDOT Division 6 Office, P.O. Box 1150, Fayetteville, NC 28302.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tony Gallagher at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1598; 919-707-6069; or magallagher@ncdot.gov.