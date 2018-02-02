Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

DEMOTTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father’s memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and other items that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

The obituary for Terry Ward also says he “escaped this mortal realm” with a belief that “The Blues Brothers” was the best movie ever. It recounts how he drove one of his Illinois high school teachers to an early retirement, volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army and worked “39 years of begrudging service” for AT&T. It also includes a long list of things he loved — including “free beer” and “discussing who makes the best pizza” — and says he was known for doling out ice cream sandwiches to his grandchildren.

Jean Lahm said she wrote the obituary for her father with a bit of humor because he “lived to make other people laugh.” She said she began writing the obituary Tuesday after the 71-year-old died from a massive stroke.

“I wrote it myself and I didn’t tell anyone I was going to make it funny,” said Lahm, who added that her family thought the obituary was perfect.

The obituary has gotten attention online and Lahm said she’s read comments from others saying, “I wish I would have known him.” She said she’s just happy to have been able to “get his personality across.”

“He cared about the things that truly mattered. A lot of people can relate to that. A lot of people have these great dads that are just like that. Good guys. That’s what he was,” Lahm said.