YORK, Pa. — The results of Groundhog Day 2018 are in: According to legend, we’re in for six more weeks of winter because Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Friday morning. That’s in spite of forecasts that predicted a cloudy, shadow-less morning.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_636529416176130889-GROUNDHOG-1.jpg