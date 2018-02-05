Red Springs gets

new town manager

RED SPRINGS — Mayor Edward Henderson introduced David Ashburn as town manager last week, successfully ending a three-month process that brought the Tennessee native to Red Springs.

Seven candidates interviewed for the job throughout a search process that started in October. Some lived within the region, and others lived as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania. Ashburn most recently lived in Rock Spring, Ga.

One of his goals is to bring in restaurants and shops that will make the town more attractive to the rest of the county.

***

Man arrested for

teenager’s murder

LUMBERTON — A man was arrested Friday and charged with the shooting death of a Purnell Swett High School student.

Dakota Jones, 23, of Lumberton, is accused in the death of Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, 17, of Lumberton.

Locklear was found mortally injured about 2:24 p.m. Thursday when Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located on Offie Jones Road.

Anyone with information should all the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 and ask for someone in the Homicide Division.

***

Picnic area is

being proposed

CLINTON — The Clinton High School PTSO has proposed construction of an outdoor picnic-garden area for students, faculty and staff and presented the idea to the Board during a work session Thursday night.

Wanda Coleman, PTSO president for the school, submitted the proposal to Principal Steve Miller. The proposed location is on a grassy area between the media center side of the high school building and the Dark Horse soccer complex.

The total projected cost is $15,000, with funds coming through money allocated from the PTSO, donations from other clubs, sponsorships and fundraisers.

***

Report: SCC gave

too many holidays

WHITEVILLE — According to a report by State Auditor Beth Wood, Southeastern Community College is among the 31 out of 58 community colleges in the state that gave employees more paid time off for holidays than allowed in fiscal year 2016-17.

Employees at SCC currently get 15 paid holidays per year, compared to the state government standard of 12 annual holidays for most state workers.

Bladen Community College paid employees the standard 12 for holidays.

— From staff and wire reports.