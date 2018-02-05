Posted on by

Florida homeowners fined for “Starry Night” murals on house


MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida homeowners owe thousands of dollars in fines for painting murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece on the exterior of their home.

A report by WKMG-TV shows the Mount Dora home covered in blue and yellow paint swirled on the house and a perimeter wall in the style of van Gogh’s painting “The Starry Night.”

Homeowners Nancy Nemhauser and Ludomir Jastrzebski were fined $100 per day, but the fines were capped at 31 days.

The news station reports that a magistrate lifted the cap Thursday. That means the homeowners now owe over $8,000. The fines will continue until the murals are removed.

