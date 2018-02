Jeffrey Melvin stopped by the Bladen Journal office on Tuesday to present a stuffed teddy bear to W. Curt Vincent, general manager/editor of the newspaper for the ‘Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive.’ The collection will benefit the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. The Bladen Journal will accept donations throughout the month of February at its downtown Elizabethtown office.

