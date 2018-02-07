Local teen to compete in Miss Junior Teen Pageant

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sibella Woodruff of Elizabethtown has been chosen to compete in the 2018 N.C. Miss Junior Teen Pageant on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Woodruff learned of her acceptance into the pageant when the selections were announced following an interview process locally. She submitted an application and took part in the interview conducted by the pageant coordinator.

Woodruff will compete for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts. The competition will include casual wear and formal wear competitions, and Woodruff will also showcase her personality and interview skills in front of the panel of judges. Personality is the No. 1 aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of the competition.

Should Woodruff win the state competition, she would then represent North Carolina in the national competition in Orlando, Fla., where more than $300,000 in prizes and awards will be available.

But Woodruff needs help.

Community businesses, organizations and private individuals can assist Woodruff with her expenses by becoming an official sponsor. With that sponsorship, she will receive all the necessary training, rehearsals and financial support that will allow her to become confident and well-prepared for the pageant.

Anyone wanting to help support Woodruff should contact the Miss Junior Teen pageant coordinator at 1-877-910-4190.