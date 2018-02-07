Sponsorships available for 2018 summer concert series

ELIZABETHTOWN — Before a single not can be played, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for its annual concert series in both Elizabethtown and White lake.

“Sponsorships are a great opportunity for any business to be promoted at each event,” said Dawn Maynard, executive director of the Chamber. “The concerts have become the largest event in the community, and sponsorships like this are important to it and to the businesses.”

The organization plans two rounds of performances each year — the Summer Sounds Concert Series in Elizabethtown and the Sunset Jams Concert Series in White Lake.

For the Summer Sounds series, the following sponsorships are available:

— Platinum, $2,000-plus: Logo on billboards; name on t-shirts, signs, radio ads, social media, and print ads; vendor space

— Gold, $1,000: Name on t-shirts, sign, event ads, social media, and radio ads; vendor space

— Silver, $500: Name on radio ads, concert sign, event ads, and social media; vendor space

— Bronze, $250: Name on patron sign, in event ads, on social media; vendor space

Concerts are held at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown on the second and fourth Thursdays in July and August. Concerts are from 6 to 9 p.m.

Included in this year’s lineup are North Tower (July 12), Pizazz (July 26), Legendary Motown Revue (Aug. 9), and Blackwater Rhythm & Blues (Aug. 23).

Guests to last year’s series may remember Legendary Motown Revue.

“It was by a very vocal demand within the community that they’re coming back — people really, really loved them,” Maynard commented. “They’re talented, and they played extra long, and people just stayed and danced until they packed up.”

For the Sunset Jams series at White Lake, sponsorships include:

— Gold, $1,000-plus: Name or logo on all billboards and ads, on radio, on sponsor board, and at concert; vendor space

— Silver, $500: Name on sponsor board, at concert, and in radio ads; vendor space

— Bronze, $250: Name on sponsor board and at concert; vendor space

The concerts in the Sunset Jams series are held the third Thursday of each summer month from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goldston’s Beach. Performing this year will be Limitations (June 20), Big Time Party Band (July 19) and Fantastic Shakers (August 16).

“Sunset Jams and Summer Sounds are two different concert series,” said Maynard. “We hope you will consider sponsoring both.”

In addition to the above-named performers, Maynard said she has been in contact with the Marine Corps Band, a group comprised of servicemen and -women who perform free concerts.

“The difficulty with scheduling them is their availability depends on who is deployed, and they do not easily commit far in advance,” Maynard explained. “If the Marine Corps reached out to me, I would possibly add another concert date. It’s unlikely, but I’m open to it if we’re lucky enough to get them. It all depends on if they’re free.”

To sign up for sponsorships, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce can be reached by calling 910-862-4368.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

