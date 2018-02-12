Four County EMC members raise $3 million for Operation Round Up®

BURGAW — The Four County Electric Membership Corporation Care TRUST, also known as Operation Round Up®, has been in existence since 1994. As of Jan. 18, the program has awarded more than $3 million to families and non-profit organizations in need.

The motto of Operation Round Up® is “small change changes lives.” This is a fantastic motto for a program that truly transforms lives by using small change collected from the members/owners of Four County EMC.

The program works by members voluntarily rounding up their power bill to the next dollar. For example, if a member’s power bill is $150.60 then the bill would be rounded up to $151 and the additional 40 cents goes in to a fund called Operation Round Up®. The money that is “rounded up” is used to provide assistance to cooperative members in crisis situations and non-profit organizations serving the Four County EMC area.

To thank our members/owners for their contributions over the years, we will have a small celebration in each of the three Four County office locations. The celebration will be in Rose Hill on Feb. 20, Burgaw on Feb. 21 and Elizabethtown on Feb. 22. There will be a booth setup in the lobby from 8 a.m. to noon with program information, light refreshments and a small give away while supplies last.