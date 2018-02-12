Posted on by

More Monday filings


ELIZABETHTOWN — Five additional candidates filed their intent to run in this year’s election on Monday.

Joseph Dawson Singletary and Charles Ray Peterson will both be running for the District 2 spot on the county commissioners’ board. They will join Daniel Russell Priest, who intends to run for the District 3 seat.

Another candidate — Gary Edwards — threw his hat in the ring in the quest for the sheriff’s job.

With his eye on the coronor’s position is Kenneth Clark.

These five individuals join the seven Bladen County residents who filed when the period opened at noon Monday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:46 pm |    

‘My life spiraled out of control’

‘My life spiraled out of control’
12:33 pm |    

Bladen students elected state officers

Bladen students elected state officers
3:19 pm |    

West Bladen pair takes Beta first places

West Bladen pair takes Beta first places
comments powered by Disqus