More Monday filings

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five additional candidates filed their intent to run in this year’s election on Monday.

Joseph Dawson Singletary and Charles Ray Peterson will both be running for the District 2 spot on the county commissioners’ board. They will join Daniel Russell Priest, who intends to run for the District 3 seat.

Another candidate — Gary Edwards — threw his hat in the ring in the quest for the sheriff’s job.

With his eye on the coronor’s position is Kenneth Clark.

These five individuals join the seven Bladen County residents who filed when the period opened at noon Monday.