Strawberry Festival pageant applications being sought

CHADBOURN — Applications for the 86th North Carolina Strawberry Festival Queen & Princess Scholarship Pageant are now being accepted. The NC Strawberry Festival Queen Contestants must be 17-23 years of age by date of pageant. The scholarship amount awarded to the Queen will be $2,000.00. Contestants in the Princess Division must be 13-16 years of age by the date of pageant. The scholarship amount awarded to the Princess will be $1,000.00.

Applications must be submitted no later than March 17th, 2018. The pageant date is May 5th, 2018.

Applications are available at CresCom Bank in Chadbourn, Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn or online at www.ncstrawberryfestival.com.