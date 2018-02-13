Bladenboro board asked for help with sprucing up library grounds

BLADENBORO — With spring about to be sprung, flowers getting ready to bloom and crops about to get planted, the Bladenboro Town Board were asked for some spring cleaning around the grounds of the Bridger Memorial Library.

“It’s not looking nice around the library,” Pat Hasbrouck told the board. “This is a perfect time to take on the library landscaping.”

Hasbrouck noted that much of the shrubbery had become overgrown.

“It’s even grown over the metal book-return box so that it’s unusable,” she said. “We’ve seen efforts to clean up throughout the downtown area, and I think we should now look at our library.”

In their closing statements, board members all agreed that a clean-up was necessary at the library.

“I think some of us would be willing to help if they hold a clean-up day — and even contribute discretionary funds to the purchase of shrubs or whatever is needed,” said Board member Patsi Callihan.

Hasbrouck gave the board a list of suggested needs at the library and asked them to consider helping.

In other business, the board:

— Approved advertising the 2017 town tax liens on March 27.

— Approved a pre-treatment program administrative charge of $250.

— Approved filing an application for a Parks & Recreation Trust Fund grant for improvements at McLean Park. Those improvements would include a walking trail, playground, picnic shelter, paved parking lot with gravel overflow, a ball field and lighting for the existing ball fields.

— Basically tabled a vote on funding for lighting one ball field at McLean Park until the results of the PARTF grant is known. Town Administrator John O’Daniel said the grant would not be available in time for this season.

— Approved Town Commissioner Jeff Atkinson as the board’s representative on the Lumber River Council of Government board.

— Approved the use of money from the General Fund to pay for elements of the town’s Elm Street Project — including water and sewer up grades, paving and tree pruning. he cost for the water and sewer project is expected to be $70,000; the rest of the cost, according to Mayor Rufus Duckworth, could double that number.

— During a 78-minute closed session, the board unanimously approved hiring Frankie Taylor as a general utility maintenance employee at an annual salary of $21,484. The board also voted 3-2 to give Police Officer Tim Hester a pay increase. Commissioners Greg Sykes and Sarah Benson each voted against the move.

The next meeting of the town board will be Monday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvinjcent@bladenjournal.