Loretta Cromartie of Dublin made a visit to the Bladen Journal to donate numerous stuffed animals for the newspaper’s “Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive.” The collection will benefit the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, and stuffed animals can be dropped off through Feb. 28.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_StuffedII-Loretta.jpg