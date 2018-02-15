Town implements CodeRED system

ELIZABETHTOWN – Following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, the town of Elizabethtown has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service provided by Ormond Beach, Fla.—based OnSolve, LLC.

The CodeRED system will serve as the backbone of the Town of Elizabethtown’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and staff. The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails and posts to social media channels to inform residents to better protect life and property. CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s wide spread adoption rates across the U.S.

“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide the Town of Elizabethtown officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. We are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Police Chief Tony Parrish. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of floods, evacuation notices, emergency shelter locations, boil water advisories, missing children notices, active shooters, and other disaster response efforts.”

OnSolve has provided the the Town of Elizabethtown an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers; however, all residents living within the Town of Elizabethtown’s limits are encouraged to visit elizabethtownnc.org and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information, including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses. No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database.

Public safety officials across the United States have credited CodeRED notifications for successfully locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals and issuing timely evacuations.