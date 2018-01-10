Sharonview Federal Credit Union Continues Growth in Eastern North Carolina with Addition of Financial Advisor Alex Jones

WILMINGTON – Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, announces the addition of Alex Jones to its financial advisors team.

With 17 years of industry experience, Jones brings extensive knowledge to the team while enhancing Sharonview’s financial services in eastern North Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to the Sharonview team and integrate his knowledge into our operations,” states COO Ricky Otey. “Enhancing members’ financial knowledge and comfortability is a priority at Sharonview and building our Financial Advisors team is an essential part of that. Alex’s vast experience and expertise is a perfect fit for our growth efforts now and in the coming years.”

Following years at both Morgan Stanley and Wachovia, Jones looks forward to growing the Sharonview family.

“I have always had a passion for helping members understand their finances and reach their financial goals,” adds Jones. “Sharonview is a rapidlygrowing credit union that allows me the opportunity to share my knowledge with my new team and reach members in a number of markets.”

As a Wilmington native, Jones brings experience and knowledge that makes him an invaluable asset to the market as Sharonview continues to move forward with expansion in the region. In addition to Wilmington, Jones will support the Bladen, Fayetteville and Florence markets.