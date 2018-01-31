Small Business Center offers no-cost business workshops at BCC

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center of Bladen Community College is offering no-cost business seminars beginning in February.

The Non-Profit Academy is scheduled for Thursday nights beginning Feb. 8, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., in building 2, room 202, on the Dublin campus. The classes are:

— Feb. 8, How to Start a Non-Profit/Faith-based Organization

— Feb. 15, Developing/Re-Writing Organizational By-Laws

— Feb. 22, Developing/Activating Your Organization Board

— March 1, Cash Flow/Budgeting for Non-Profit/Faith-based Organizations

— March 15, Doing the 501c3 Thing

— March 22, Grant Writing Basics

— March 29, Fundraising for Non-Profit/Faith-based Organizations

Attendees will earn a certificate of completion for attending five of the seven seminars. The series is designed to help church and non-profit leaders to develop the necessary skills to build and expand their organizations.

Other seminars include:

— Customer Relations Software for Service Businesses, Feb. 6, 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.

— Being a Leader for your Small Business/Non-Profit, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon

— Marketing for Service Business Customers, Feb. 27, 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

— Guerilla Marketing for Service Business, Feb. 27, 4:45 until 5:45 p.m.

These classes will meet in building 2, room 207, on the Dublin campus.

Seminars in other areas of the county include:

— Financing Your Small Business, Feb. 13, 6 until 8 p.m. on the East Arcadia Campus

— Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget, Feb. 20, 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library

Online webinars available this month include:

— Starting a Business in Bladen County, Feb. 23, 10 until 11 a.m..

— Ten Google Tools to Start a Small Business, Feb. 26, 7 until 8 p.m.

— Ten Tips for Getting More Customers to Your Door, Feb. 28, 1 until 2 p.m.

All seminars/webinars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and Bladen Community College.

To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, Small Business Center director, at 910-879-5572 or register online at https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75040.