Sheriff’s office seeks help locating felon

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed felon who committed a serious assault in the Buckhead community on New Year’s Eve.

“Jesse James Arp is wanted for the assault of his brother-in-law, Michael Powers, who he shot in the foot with a shotgun during an altercation at 968 Jacobs Loop Road,” said McVicker. “We need the help of the community to locate and arrest this man.”

McVicker said Arp is a convicted felon and, in addition to the most recent charges against him of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Arp has other outstanding warrants for his arrest for probation violation and failure to appear in court.

“Mr. Powers has had to undergo extensive surgery to repair his foot,” said McVicker. “I am asking anyone who knows Arp and his whereabouts to please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 910-862-8141, and help us locate him.”

McVicker stressed Arp is considered armed and dangerous and residents should not approach or attempt to detain him, but instead to call law enforcement immediately.

Arp http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_JesseJames.jpg Arp